Winnipeg Man Arrested After Throwing Bag of Used Needles

Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged a Winnipeg man following an assault in Thompson on Monday.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a home in the community just before noon, where a man had been acting erratically and was confronted about leaving the residence.

Police say the suspect threw a bag of used needles at two people, but nobody was injured.

Benjamin Wall, 31, was arrested. When taken into custody, a homemade edged weapon was located hidden in his possession. He was under conditions not to own, possess, or carry any weapon, as well as several other conditions. The bag of needles was also seized.

Wall remains in custody and is facing 14 charges.