Springfield Man Killed in Snowmobile Collision

A 72-year-old man from the RM of Springfield has died following a snowmobile crash.

Oakbank RCMP responded to a rural property on Pleasant Road Monday afternoon, where several people were already providing medical assistance to the snowmobile driver.

Police say the man was driving the vehicle when he collided with a fence on the property. The man, who wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Speed and alcohol aren’t believed to be factors in the collision.

Oakbank RCMP continue to investigate.