Manitoba RCMP Officer Involved in Crash with Semi

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a crash involving one of its cruisers and a semi-trailer truck on January 22.

An officer from the Blue Hills RCMP detachment was driving northbound on Highway 10 when a southbound semi was approaching. Visibility was reduced at the time due to swirling snow in the area.

Police say both drivers became aware they were in each other’s paths and took evasive action to avoid a head-on collision. However, both vehicles did collide, causing both of them to end up in the ditch. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. between Road 50 North and Road 49 North in the RM of Cornwallis.

Both drivers weren’t physically injured in the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate and the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified.