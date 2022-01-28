Man Dies After Truck Hits Overpass Near Falcon Lake

The driver of a truck was killed Thursday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving struck an overpass on the exit ramp to Falcon Lake.

Falcon Beach RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision at around noon just off Highway 1.

Police say the truck had a hydraulic crane for logging and was attempting to go under the overpass when it hit the structure, coming to an abrupt stop. The driver of the vehicle that was following the truck pulled over and came to the aid of the driver while waiting for help to arrive.

RCMP and emergency medical services performed CPR on the 77-year-old Falcon Lake man, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Speed and alcohol aren’t considered factors in the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate.