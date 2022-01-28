Manitoba Opera Postpones Production of ‘La Cenerentola’

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Opera has postponed its upcoming spring production of “La Cenerentola” until next season.

Originally scheduled for April 2, 5 and 8 at the Centennial Concert Hall, the continued prevalence of the Omicron variant is behind the move to push the production back to the 2022-23 season.

“By making the decision now to postpone, we give ourselves time to organize a concert for the April time slot rather than not have any programming in place at all,” said Larry Desrochers, general director and CEO.

“With a smaller cast and crew, a concert presents fewer risks than a fully staged production. The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra will be situated on the stage rather than in the confines of the pit, and in the event that an artist is unable to perform, it is less likely that the entire show would have to be cancelled.”

When La Cenerentola debuts next season, it will coincide with the company’s 50th anniversary season.

In its place, Manitoba Opera will instead present a concert of opera favourites on Saturday, April 2, which will be available to attend in person at the Centennial Concert Hall (attendance will be determined by current restrictions in place) or watched via livestream.

Further details on the concert event and tickets will be released in the near future.

La Cenerentola ticketholders will be contacted by Manitoba Opera directly or can call the box office at (204) 944-8824.