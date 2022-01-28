RCMP Lay 88 Child Exploitation Charges Against Neepawa Man

A Neepawa, Manitoba man has been charged with 88 offences relating to child pornography, luring, and assault.

RCMP arrested Jaime Mari Adri Centeno, 26, on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation.

It’s not the first time Centeno has been remanded into custody. RCMP say he was previously arrested and charged in March of 2018, for offences including extortion, possessing child pornography, and three counts of Luring. He was released from custody with conditions to appear in Brandon court, where the charges remain.

Centeno was pulled over on April 18, 2021 during a traffic stop, where officers found he was breaching his court-ordered release conditions. Investigators from the ICE Unit became involved and Centeno was arrested on April 28, 2021 and has remained in custody since then.

Police say Centeno was posing as a teenage male, speaking to young females using Snapchat, requesting sexual photos from them, and meeting some of his victims in person. The victims were all between 11- and 17-years-old and the communication occurred between March of 2019 and April of 2021.

“We are very concerned there may be other victims,” said Cst. Gord Olson of the RCMP ICE Unit. “We are asking anyone with information to contact their local police department. The suspect used numerous Snapchat user names.”

The names Centeno used on Snapchat are: kingmac6675, itsjaaaay1, brandonnjay6493, jaimec044, privateaccn2021, neepawanoypi20, and jcntno2021.

Centeno remains in custody and will appear in Brandon Provincial Court on February 10, 2022.

“Unfortunately, we see children exploited every day. Children are vulnerable. We want to remind all caregivers to continually discuss online safety with their children as well as monitor their online activity to minimize their risk of being exploited,” Olson added.