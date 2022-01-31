Six Arrested Following Drug & Weapons Seizure, Armed Standoff

WINNIPEG — Six people have been arrested following a standoff and the execution of a search warrant in the 100 block of Charles Street last Friday.

Officers descended onto the residence and located ammunition and illicit drugs, however, three people wouldn’t exit the property. The suspects barricaded themselves inside over the span of four hours until officers were eventually able to peacefully end tensions and arrest two women and a man.

Police seized the following items as part of the investigation:

Two sawed-off shotguns

Various compatible ammunition

Six replica firearms

Body armour

Methamphetamine (estimated street value of $200)

Percocet pills

Brass knuckles (prohibited weapon)

More than 70 combined charges have been laid against the following individuals:

Raven Pearce , a 27-year-old female of Winnipeg, was charged with 4 firearms-related offences.

, a 27-year-old female of Winnipeg, was charged with 4 firearms-related offences. Meaghan Pearce , a 33-year-old female of Winnipeg, was charged with 5 firearms-related offences.

, a 33-year-old female of Winnipeg, was charged with 5 firearms-related offences. Praire Sky Atkinson , a 26-year-old female of Winnipeg, was charged with 7 firearms-related offences.

, a 26-year-old female of Winnipeg, was charged with 7 firearms-related offences. Kacie Mekish , a 25-year-old female of Winnipeg, was charged with 9 firearms and court order offences.

, a 25-year-old female of Winnipeg, was charged with 9 firearms and court order offences. Billie Erin Kozub , a 38-year-old female of Winnipeg, was charged with 29 firearms, drugs and court order offences.

, a 38-year-old female of Winnipeg, was charged with 29 firearms, drugs and court order offences. Kenneth Andrew Edwards, a 29-year-old male of Winnipeg, was charged with 16 firearms-related offences.

All six suspects remain in custody.