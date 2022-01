Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that happened last Saturday near Milner Ridge.

Mounties say the 48-year-old man riding the snowmobile, from Schanzenfeld, was travelling on Snowman Trail #754, located approximately five kilometres west of Provincial Road 214, where he veered off and collided with a tree. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

No further details have been released.