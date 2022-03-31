Suspect Arrested After Teen Sexually Assaulted at Bus Stop

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man after a teenage boy was sexually assaulted in the Inkster Gardens area.

Police were called the evening of March 8 after a 16-year-old boy was waiting for a bus near Old Commonwealth Path and Doctor Jose Rizal Way. The teen was approached by an unknown man, who started an inappropriate conversation and repeatedly fondled him before leaving.

Investigators identified a suspect and arrested Derrick Marco Ross, 33, of Winnipeg, in the 100 block of Waterford Green Common on March 28.

He has been charged with sexual assault and four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Ross remains in custody.