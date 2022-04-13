IIU Investigating After Man Suffers Serious Injury During WPS Arrest

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was hurt during his arrest by the Winnipeg Police Service.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is says an adult male was caught stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Young Street on Sunday night. An off-duty officer confronted the man, who ran away.

The off-duty officer chased the man and caught him at 493 Notre Dame Ave. A fight ensued before the man was subdued by the off-duty officer, who held him until uniformed officers arrived.

The man was taken into custody then taken to hospital, where it was found he had a fractured left orbital bone, which is considered a serious injury by the IIU. The officer had lacerations and bruising.

The IIU is asking anyone who has information or video footage about the incident to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

-Staff