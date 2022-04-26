St. Boniface Hospital Emergency Department Expansion Begins

WINNIPEG — A $141 million project to expand and modernize the St. Boniface Hospital emergency department is now underway.

The province on Tuesday announced construction had begun to renovate 18,600 square feet of existing space and add 86,200 square feet in new construction.

“The staff and physicians who work in the St. Boniface emergency department are truly dedicated professionals, but we know they have been working in an ageing environment that needed to be upgraded,” said Nicole Aminot, interim president and CEO, St. Boniface Hospital.

“We’re both excited about, and proud of, the clinical improvements and enhancements to patient care that will result from the newly redeveloped and expanded emergency department here at St. Boniface.”

The province says the new state-of-the-art design of the emergency department was developed to reduce wait times and length of stays, improve patient and staff experiences and maximize functionality and flexibility.

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2025, the remodelled emergency department is expected to accommodate 55,000 annual visits — up from nearly 48,000 currently. Annual visits based on population growth and age projections are said to grow from 70,000 to 75,000 by 2039.