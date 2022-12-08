Man Charged in Cathedral Avenue Homicide

Winnipeg police have charged a man following a homicide in the 600 block of Cathedral Avenue last summer.

An 83-year-old man was found deceased inside his residence after police responded to the scene on August 16.

The victim was identified as Pajo “Paul” Radocaj of Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, officers arrested and charged Roman Demczyszak, 60, of Winnipeg with second-degree murder.

Police say the two weren’t previously known to each other but met through acquaintances when the victim was assaulted.

Demczyszak remains in custody.