Police Probing Woman’s Death Hours After ‘Minor’ Crash

Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman died hours after being involved in a minor vehicle collision.

Police say the crash occurred on September 11 in the area of Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive, involving a Dodge Dart and Toyota Yaris.

Police say the collision was considered minor and the 67-year-old woman driving the Toyota returned home. Hours after the incident, she had a medical emergency and was transported to hospital. She passed away a short time later. Investigators believe her death is associated with the collision earlier that day.

Anyone with video or dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).