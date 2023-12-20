Christmas Cheer Board Closes Hamper Applications Earlier Than Planned

WINNIPEG — The Christmas Cheer Board is at maximum capacity and has stopped taking hamper applications for the season.

Executive director Shawna Bell says they reached 20,250 hamper applications late Wednesday afternoon — four days short of its defined schedule.

“It’s absolutely devastating that there are so many families across the city in such need this season,” Bell says.

Call centre application lines opened earlier than normal this year, as Cheer Board officials realized the increased cost of living for many.

“It’s heart-breaking to have to pull the plug on hamper applications a little early this year. Our amazing warehouse volunteers feel the burden of that decision as we all do. We knew this was going to be a record year for applications but hamper requests have been coming in like nothing we’ve ever seen.”

The Cheer Board warehouse will remain open through December 24 for deliveries and pickups of hamper applications that have already been placed.