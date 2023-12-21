Blue Bombers Re-Sign DB Deatrick Nichols

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have inked a two-year contract extension with American defensive back Deatrick Nichols.

Nichols, scheduled to become a free agent in February, returns for his 4th CFL season — all with the Blue Bombers.

Nichols has played in 47 career regular season games for Winnipeg, recording 126 defensive tackles, one sack, four interceptions and one forced fumble, and has been a mainstay in the club’s defensive backfield since 2021.

Nichols is the fourth Blue Bomber to be signed this week, along with guard Pat Neufeld, DB Redha Kramdi and LB Tanner Cadwallader.