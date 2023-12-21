Man Arrested Following Fatal Elmwood Stabbing

Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed in the Elmwood area on Wednesday.

Police responded to the area of Talbot Avenue and Watt Street at around 8 a.m. to find the injured victim.

He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as 46-year-old Ivan Rubanik.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody while facing charges.

Anyone with video surveillance or information on the incident is asked to contact police at (204) 86-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.