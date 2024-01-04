Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Colton Eastman for 2024 Season

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed experienced right-handed starting pitcher Colton Eastman for the 2024 season.

The California native played at the Class-AAA level for much of the past three seasons, spending the majority of the 2023 campaign with the Las Vegas Aviators, the Pacific Coast League affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

“We’re excited to see what Colton can bring to our staff,” said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. “He has a lot of experience pitching at the Triple-A level and has shown he can be an excellent starter. We look forward to him bringing experience to our rotation.”

The 27-year-old was selected by the Phillies in the fourth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft from California State University, Fullerton.