Winnipeg Sea Bears, 680 CJOB Partner to Broadcast Select Games

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have partnered with 680 CJOB to broadcast select games during the 2024 CEBL season.

Corus Entertainment announced Thursday the first broadcast will be of the Sea Bears’ season opener in Saskatoon on May 22.

A total of six games will be aired during the 2024 season — including four home and two away match-ups.

Sea Bears x 680 CJOB broadcast schedule:

May 22 at Saskatchewan Rattlers (9:30 p.m. CT)

May 24 vs Scarborough Shooting Stars (7:30 p.m. CT)

June 9 at Calgary Surge (4:00 p.m. CT)

June 19 vs Vancouver Bandits (7:00 p.m. CT)

July 3 vs Edmonton Stingers (7:00 p.m. CT)

July 23 vs Calgary Surge (7:00 p.m. CT)

The Winnipeg Sea Bears open training camp Monday, May 13 at Sport Manitoba in Winnipeg before they head to Saskatchewan to take on the Rattlers on May 22. The team’s home opener is slated for May 24 at Canada Life Centre against the defending CEBL champions, the Scarborough Shooting Stars.