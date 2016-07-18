Final Tragically Hip Concert to Be Screened at West End Cultural Centre

Tickets to see The Tragically Hip were near impossible to get for many, but there’s still a way to watch one of the band’s final performance with fellow fans.

The West End Cultural Centre will be screening the CBC’s broadcast of “The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration” on August 20.

The concert will be screened live from Kingston, Ontario, with venues across the country hosting viewing parties.

Admission is free and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Man Machine Poem tour is expected to be the band’s last given lead singer Gord Downie’s recent incurable brain cancer diagnosis.

