Woman Dies After Being Hit by Winnipeg Transit Bus

A collision between a pedestrian and a Winnipeg Transit bus claimed the life of a woman early Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Portage Avenue and Colony Street at around 7:30 a.m. Paramedics transported the woman to hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators are looking for possible witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).