Home » News » Woman Dies After Being Hit by Winnipeg Transit Bus

Woman Dies After Being Hit by Winnipeg Transit Bus

March 13, 2020 10:07 AM | News

  • 28
    Shares

Winnipeg Transit

(CITY OF WINNIPEG / FILE)

A collision between a pedestrian and a Winnipeg Transit bus claimed the life of a woman early Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Portage Avenue and Colony Street at around 7:30 a.m. Paramedics transported the woman to hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators are looking for possible witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).


  • 28
    Shares
Tags: Accident | City of Winnipeg | Death | Winnipeg Police | Winnipeg Transit

TRENDING VIDEOS



Privacy Policy | Advertise | Contact | Media Services

© 2020 ChrisD.ca – All Rights Reserved.

Follow ChrisD.ca

CONNECT WITH US ON