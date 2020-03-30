Alberta Man Charged in Luring Case Involving Winnipeg Teen











WINNIPEG — An Alberta man has been charged after allegedly luring a 14-year-old girl away from her Winnipeg home.

Police began investigating on December 2, 2019 after a note was found stating the teen had run away.

The Counter Exploitation Unit believed the teen had been lured online by a 27-year-old man she had been communicating with since April 2019.

Edmonton police located the missing youth on December 3 with the man at a residence in Edmonton. She was safely returned to Winnipeg.

The man later turned himself into Winnipeg police at their downtown headquarters on March 27, 2020.

Briant Adison Anthony Vidrih of Edmonton has been charged with numerous luring offences, as well as two counts of abduction.

He remains in custody.

Reports of online child exploitation can be forwarded to CyberTip.ca.