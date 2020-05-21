Home » News » Winnipeg Man Charged in Polo Park Shooting

Winnipeg Man Charged in Polo Park Shooting

May 21, 2020 2:43 PM | News

Winnipeg Police Logo CrestWinnipeg police have charged a man after gunshots were fired at a vehicle in the parking lot of Polo Park Shopping Centre earlier this month.

Officers responded to the 700 block of St. James Street the afternoon of May 10 for a report of gunshots.

No injuries were reported, but evidence at the scene determined a parked vehicle had been the target of the shooting.

A 21-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with attempted murder. He remains in custody.


