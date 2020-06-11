Pair Charged After Vehicle Travels Wrong Way on Highway 8













Two people were arrested and are facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle was pulled over going the wrong way on Highway 8.

Selkirk RCMP received a 911 call from a witness who reported the vehicle was being driven dangerously the evening of June 6.

The same witness reported the vehicle was swerving all over the road and briefly stopped so the passenger and driver could switch positions.

Officers pulled over the motorists on Highway 8 just south of Highway 27.

Two Winnipeg men, aged 33 and 38, were arrested and charged with impaired driving.

“It is so important to call police when you witness dangerous driving, this caller was able to safely provide updates which enabled police to quickly locate and stop this vehicle,” said Sgt. Darrell Catellier of Selkirk RCMP.

“This could have easily had a very tragic outcome, so we thank the caller and all the other witnesses that assisted us.”

RCMP continue to investigate.

