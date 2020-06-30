Police Searching for Person of Interest in West End Shooting











1 Share

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest related to a shooting on June 18.

Police say a female victim was walking in the area of Simcoe Street and St. Matthews Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. when a male approached her for directions. While using her phone to help the suspect, police say the man tried to take her phone and a short altercation ensued. The victim was shot in her upper body, where the suspect made off with her phone and fled the area.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police have released a surveillance image of a person of interest in the area. He appears to be a white man, aged 18 to 30, 5’4″ to 5’8″ in height, with dark hair and a skinny build. He appears to be wearing light-coloured shorts and a black hoodie with an unknown logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).