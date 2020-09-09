Three Killed in Collision with Train in Western Manitoba











Three people have died after a collision between a van and a train in western Manitoba.

Yellowhead RCMP responded to Road 126 West, one kilometre east of Strathclair, on Tuesday at around 11:30 a.m. They found a northbound van had been struck by a westbound CP train.

The driver of the van, a 27-year-old Dauphin man, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three passengers in the vehicle, a 45-year-old man from Sandy Bay First Nation, a 25-year-old man from Waywayseecappo First Nation and a 19-year-old man from Dauphin, were pronounced deceased on scene.

RCMP and CP Police continue to investigate.