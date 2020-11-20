Rogers Expands 5G Wireless Network into Manitoba











WINNIPEG — Rogers has become the second national wireless carrier to expand 5G into parts of Manitoba.

Rogers 5G launched in Winnipeg and Brandon on Friday, providing wireless customers with ultra-fast download speeds.

“The arrival of 5G in Manitoba will change the way we live, work and do business here,” said Larry Goerzen, president of Prairies and Alberta, Rogers Communications.

“5G represents a massive technological transformation that will connect everything in our world from people and machines, to homes and cities. Beyond that, strong digital infrastructure and this next-generation technology are critical to fuel productivity and innovation in the future as we reset the competitive landscape in Manitoba and for Canada, globally.”

Rogers says its 5G network now reaches 134 cities and towns across Canada.

Telus launched its own 5G network in Manitoba on November 9, which also now provides next-generation service in Winnipeg and Brandon.