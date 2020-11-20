Manitoba Campaign Asks People to Shop Local











21 Shares

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has launched a new social media campaign to encourage people to support safe local shopping amid new COVID-19 restrictions.

As of Friday, the sale of non-essential items is prohibited for in-person purchasing until at least December 11.

“Businesses are vital to our provincial economy and our government is listening to the feedback and input we’ve received from the business community on how to support them through the pandemic,” Finance Minister Scott Fielding said in a statement.

The #ShopLocalMB campaign will see digital ads run on the province’s social media channels and be further promoted by various business development groups. The campaign comes with a $75,000 price tag to retain Relish Branding to produce visual creatives, which will tell the stories of local businesses and promote safe shopping options.

“We appreciate all of the Manitobans who are buying local and supporting businesses like ours during these challenging times,” said Costa Cholakis, co-owner of Broadway Florists, a family-run business for the past 97 years.

“This type of support will make the difference and allow us to continue on for years to come.”

The campaign will run now through January 2021.

Manitobans wanting to be featured in the #ShopLocalMB campaign, or who want to nominate a business or creator, can email [email protected].

The province’s campaign builds on others that have launched in recent months to support local Manitoba businesses, such as the #saveMBrestaurants campaign and GoodLocal.ca.

Happy to introduce the new #ShopLocalMB campaign to promote local Manitoba businesses during these difficult times. This campaign has enlisted a local design company to tell the stories of Manitoba businesses, entrepreneurs, makers and creators. #mbpoli pic.twitter.com/sZKRsd4olF — Scott Fielding (@MinFielding) November 20, 2020