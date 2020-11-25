Christmas Cheer Board Resumes Operations











WINNIPEG — The Christmas Cheer Board has reopened after pausing its operations earlier this month.

The Cheer Board says as a social service, it’s been given the green light to resume mailing out food vouchers and offering sponsored hampers through its “Feed-a-Family” program.

“We know this is very welcome news to all of us who understand we are an integral part of truly making a difference in the lives of many less fortunate in our community,” the charity said in a release.

The volunteer-run organization previously announced it would put its efforts on hold on November 10, following new provincial public health restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Although COVID is still with us, we have implemented all recommended protocols for the safety of our volunteers. We have set an extremely high standard of precautions.”

The Cheer Board says it may still need help as it gears up for the holiday season. Available opportunities will be posted online, which is also where the public can make a monetary donation.