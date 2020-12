2 Shares

Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged two people after a man was found deceased at a home in Cold Lake, Manitoba.

Cranberry Portage RCMP were called to a residence on December 27 just after 11 p.m. and found the 50-year-old man deceased inside.

Jay Caribou, 22, and Lyle Hart, 22, both from Pukatawagan, have been arrested and charged with manslaughter. They remain in custody and will appear in The Pas court today.

RCMP continue to investigate.