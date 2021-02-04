Missing Snowmobiler Found Deceased Near Lynn Lake













Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man who is believed to have died due to prolonged outdoor exposure.

Lynn Lake RCMP were alerted Tuesday to two men who had left the community on a snowmobile the previous day but hadn’t reached their destination of Pukatawagan.

A search party from Pukatawagan began looking for the men with plans to meet officers from Lynn Lake along the trail.

As officers began their trek towards the trail, they came across one of the missing men, a 25-year-old, walking along the roadway. He was experiencing severe symptoms of hypothermia and transported to hospital. He told officers he had decided to walk back towards Lynn Lake, while the other man continued on to Pukatawagan.

The other missing snowmobiler was found a short distance away by the search party. Officers located him deceased, along with the snowmobile. He has been identified as Johnson Bighetty of Black Sturgeon Falls.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy, but don’t suspect the death to be criminal in nature.

Lynn Lake RCMP continue to investigate.