‘Zoo Lights’ Opening at Assiniboine Park Zoo













WINNIPEG — The sights of winter will last a little longer at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Zoo Lights will open at the zoo this weekend and run 32 evenings from Saturday, February 20 to Sunday, March 28.

“A lot of time and effort went into preparing for Zoo Lights and, while the timing has changed, we are thrilled to be in a position to invite visitors to enjoy these stunning light displays,” said Bruce Keats, chief operations officer, Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

“This has been a challenging year for the Zoo and our community. We are so grateful for the support we have received and are optimistic that people will embrace this opportunity to enjoy the Zoo Lights experience!”

Zoo Lights was originally planned to be held over the holiday season, but the event was shelved amid pandemic public health restrictions. The zoo reopened to the public on January 30 and has received approval from Manitoba Public Health to host a modified, COVID-safe Zoo Lights event.

The exhibit is spread out along pathways stretching a two-kilometre loop with close to 1.5 million lights.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $12.50 plus GST. Children two and under are free, but still require a ticket for admission.