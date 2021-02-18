Three Killed in Head-On Crash Near Arborg













Three people have died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 Thursday morning.

Manitoba RCMP from Arborg and Gimli responded to the head-on crash at around 6:20 a.m., approximately seven kilometres south of Arborg.

Police say a southbound car, carrying three occupants, collided head-on with a northbound car, being driven by a 53-year-old woman from the RM of Armstrong.

The woman in the northbound car was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three people in the southbound car were pronounced deceased on scene. Two occupants have been identified as 23-year-old men from Winnipeg, while the third person has yet to be identified.

Alcohol isn’t considered a factor in the collision.

RCMP continue to investigate.