Three Killed in Head-On Crash Near Arborg

Three people have died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 Thursday morning.
Manitoba RCMP from Arborg and Gimli responded to the head-on crash at around 6:20 a.m., approximately seven kilometres south of Arborg.
Police say a southbound car, carrying three occupants, collided head-on with a northbound car, being driven by a 53-year-old woman from the RM of Armstrong.
The woman in the northbound car was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with non-life-threatening injuries.
All three people in the southbound car were pronounced deceased on scene. Two occupants have been identified as 23-year-old men from Winnipeg, while the third person has yet to be identified.
Alcohol isn’t considered a factor in the collision.
RCMP continue to investigate.