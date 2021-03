Man Dies After Falling Through River Ice in Selkirk











A 52-year-old man died Sunday after he broke through the ice of the Red River in Selkirk.

RCMP say the man was walking on the ice approximately 50-100 metres from shore when he went into the water at Memorial Park at around 12:15 p.m.

The man was brought to shore by the Selkirk Fire Department, where he was treated by EMS.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.