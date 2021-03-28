Two People in Hospital After Pair of Saturday Shootings













Winnipeg police say two people are in hospital, including a suspect, after separate shootings in Winnipeg on Saturday.

Just after 2:30 p.m., officers heard several gunshots and spotted a man with a handgun chasing another man near Qu’Appelle Avenue and Carlton Street.

Officers chased the man with the gun, when he tried to discard the weapon during a foot pursuit. He was taken into custody and police recovered the firearm.

Khadar Yasim Nur, 27, of Winnipeg has been charged with several offences and remains in custody.

The victim of the shooting was found in a taxicab a short time later in the 300 block of Portage Avenue. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and police administered first aid. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police also recovered a firearm from the victim and he faces firearm-related charges. He remains in police custody in hospital.

Hours later, police were called to the 1100 block of Arlington Street for a report of a man that had been shot.

Officers located a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot injuries at around 7:30 p.m. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information on either of the shootings is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).