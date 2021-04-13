Man Arrested After Shots Fired in The Pas













Manitoba RCMP took a man into custody Monday after he fired a gun inside a home in The Pas.

Police were called to Valleyview Trailer Court just after 3:30 p.m. after reports of gunshots.

One victim had exited the home, while the suspect and another person remained inside. Nobody was injured.

An RCMP crisis negotiator was able to convince a female to safely exit the home. The officer then contacted the suspect and convinced him to surrender peacefully.

A 44-year-old man is facing charges of discharging a firearm, pointing a firearm and four counts of storing firearms contrary to regulations.

Police seized several guns from the residence and continue to investigate.