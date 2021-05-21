City Cancels Tee Times at Golf Courses Ahead of New Restrictions











9 Shares

The City of Winnipeg has axed tee times at municipal-owned golf courses as new provincial health restrictions take effect on Saturday.

As of 12:01 a.m., outdoor social visits with anyone outside your household isn’t permitted, including golfing.

All tee times previously booked for May 22-25 will be cancelled, and a new tee time for individual golfers or members of the same household will need to be booked.

Reservations for this timeframe can only be made via phone by calling the course after 2 p.m. today.

Those golfers who want to hit the links together will need to provide valid identification showing they reside in the same household.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of cancelling all pre-existing bookings, but this latest round of restrictions meant that we were unable to honour the vast majority of bookings made under the previous provincial public health orders,” the city said in a release.

The city is also reminding the public that gatherings in its parks, open spaces and playgrounds aren’t permitted with anyone outside your household.

The new public health orders are in effect until Wednesday, May 26 at 12:01 a.m. and are aimed at discouraging gatherings over the May long weekend to drive down COVID-19 case numbers and hospital admissions.