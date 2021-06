A 42-year-old man from Swan River has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Highway 10.

The pedestrian collision occurred just after midnight last Friday approximately 24 kilometres north of Swan River, in the RM of Swan Valley West.

RCMP say the 52-year-old woman driving the vehicle stopped and immediately called 911.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate.