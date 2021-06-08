Rural Manitoba Roads Targeted for Speed Enforcement













Eight rural Manitoba police agencies are ramping up enforcement aimed at speeding motorists.

Manitoba Public Insurance is funding the campaign, which began this month and will run into the fall.

Participating agencies include Morden, Altona, Rivers, Winkler, Springfield, Ste. Anne, Manitoba First Nations Police and RM of Cornwallis. Officers will not only be on the lookout for speeders, but looking for other offences, such as non-seatbelt use, impaired driving, distracted driving, driving without insurance, and driving while disqualified or suspended.

“This partnership with law enforcement agencies is an investment in road safety. Education, awareness and visible law enforcement are key factors in changing driver behaviour,” said Satvir Jatana, chief customer officer with MPI.

“With traffic volumes down due to COVID-19 restrictions, some drivers are making the decision to speed and risk not only their life, but the lives of their passengers and all other motorists.”

According to MPI, speed-related offences were up 51 percent for the five months of 2021.