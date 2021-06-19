Winnipeg Police Investigating Youth Homicide on Burrows Avenue











Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a 12-year-old boy in the 200 block of Burrows Avenue Friday evening.

Officers were called to the scene at around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a male youth who had been stabbed and was located injured on the roadway.

An off-duty nurse who happened to be in the area assisted first responders. The victim was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal stabbing and say it’s believed two groups of people were involved in an altercation before the youth was stabbed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the homicide unit at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).