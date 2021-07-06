Manitoba Parks Waiving Entry Fees July 12-18













Manitoba parks are opening up their gates for free again this summer for a full week in mid-July.

Instead of only allowing free entry during Canada’s Parks Day weekend, visitors can enjoy admission-free fun from July 12-18. Regular fees will still apply for overnight camping.

“We have been listening to how much Manitobans love their provincial parks and when the idea was raised by members of the public to expand the free access, we enthusiastically embraced it,” said Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard.

“All Manitobans should have the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors and we are pleased to offer free park entry for a full week this summer.”

The province says while Manitoba’s provincial park entry fees are among the lowest in Canada, the week-long offer is designed to ensure the cost is not a barrier to anyone.