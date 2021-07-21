Police Shoot at Vehicle After Suspect Drives Toward Officers













Winnipeg police shot at a vehicle that drove towards their cruiser on Tuesday after the driver refused to stop.

Police say they were attempting a traffic stop in the area of Brazier Street and Johnson Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. when the driver didn’t stop and proceeded at an extremely slow speed. When additional police attended to the area, the suspect suddenly accelerated and drove towards one of their units.

An officer fired their gun, striking the vehicle, which then swerved and collided with a nearby resident’s garage.

The 39-year-old male driver wasn’t injured and was taken into custody. He was then transported to hospital by ambulance for unrelated medical precautions.

He faces charges of two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight while pursued by a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.