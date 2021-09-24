Jazz Winnipeg Returns to Live Performances with ‘Fall Fest’













WINNIPEG — Jazz fans are in for a musical treat next weekend with the return of in-person performances hosted by Jazz Winnipeg.

The 2021 Fall Fest lineup will invite Manitobans to the King’s Head Pub and Rachel Browne Theatre from October 1-3 for three days of jazz.

“We are so excited to welcome Jazz Winnipeg audience members back to a whole festival of in-person events,” said Jazz Winnipeg’s Angela Heck.

“With physical distancing and vaccination verification requirements in place, we are confident about offering music fans a safe festival-going experience with options for all music tastes from our line-up of performers and events.”

Fall Fest will include shows from Jon Gordon (October 1), Rayannah (October 1) and Curtis Nowosad (October 2); two nights (October 1 and 2) celebrating the music of Sting on the occasion of his 70th birthday with a wealth of Winnipeg talent; blues night at the King’s Head Pub with Romi Mayes and Curtis Newton; and a jazz jam that’s free of charge and open to the public at the King’s Head Pub to wrap up the fest on October 3.

Jazz Fest will also highlight the premiere of Culture Days film and music installation Project Jazz, installed throughout the Old Market Square area of the Exchange District and available to experience on October 1 and 2 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Jazz Winnipeg Fall Fest schedule:

Friday, October 1

Project Jazz in and around Old Market Square, 8-11 p.m.

Jon Gordon, Rachel Browne Theatre, 7 p.m.

Rayannah, The King’s Head Pub, 9:30 p.m.

A Tribute to Sting, Rachel Browne Theatre, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Project Jazz in and around Old Market Square, 8-11 p.m.

Curtis Nowosad, Rachel Browne Theatre, 7 p.m.

Blues Night with Romi Mayes and Curtis Newton, The King’s Head Pub, 7 p.m.

A Tribute to Sting, Rachel Browne Theatre, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 3

Jazz Jam, The King’s Head Pub, 7 p.m.

To learn more, visit JazzWinnipeg.com.