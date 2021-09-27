Billy Talent to Play The Burt in February













WINNIPEG — Canadian rockers Billy Talent are embarking on a national tour to begin 2022.

The 10-date, two-leg tour will be split between west and east and include a two-night stop in Winnipeg on February 7-8.

The band will play the Burton Cummings Theatre with special guest PUP. The second leg of the tour will see co-headliner Rise Against join the band in the eastern parts of the country.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster. A pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 28 at 9 a.m. Those attending must be fully vaccinated.