Red River College Rebrands, Adds Polytechnic to Name













WINNIPEG — Red River College has rebranded with a new name to better align with its bold new strategic direction.

Manitoba’s largest college has adopted the name Red River College Polytechnic or RRC Polytech.

“Sectors across Manitoba continue to experience disruption at a faster and more frequent pace than ever before. This quickened pace demands an urgent and agile response, and RRC Polytech is perfectly positioned meet the emerging needs of our students and of the workforce they are entering,” said Fred Meier, president and CEO, RRC Polytech.

The college said the term polytechnic is “used around the world to identify institutions who focus on strategic workforce development, applied research, and offer a variety of credentials from micro-credentials to bachelor degrees.”

The college announced the name change on Tuesday as part of its new five-year strategic plan for 2022-26.

The plan outlines three priority areas: transforming learning models to meet emerging needs, committing to truth and reconciliation, and deepening partnerships to maximize prosperity across industry and community.

RRC Polytech Backgrounder by ChrisDca on Scribd