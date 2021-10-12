Beausejour Man Charged in Fatal St. Clements Crash













Manitoba RCMP have charged the driver of a vehicle following a fatal crash in the RM of St. Clements on Monday evening.

Police say at around 7:15 p.m., an 87-year-old Selkirk woman was driving northbound on Provincial Road 206 when she stopped at the intersection of Highway 44. She proceeded onto the highway when she was struck by an eastbound pickup truck, being driven by a 62-year-old man from Beausejour.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene.

The man driving the other vehicle was arrested for impaired driving causing death and taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released from hospital and from custody with a court appearance scheduled for December 17, 2021, in Selkirk.

RCMP continue to investigate.