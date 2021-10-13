Dauphin’s Countryfest Books All-Canadian Lineup













Dauphin’s Countryfest is preparing for a full lineup of musical artists next summer.

Organizers have released an all-Canadian roster of talent to grace the hill from July 1-3, 2022.

“Our fans love their country, and we’ve booked the best Canadian talent to welcome them back to Dauphin’s Countryfest,” said general manager Rob Waloschuk. “And their live shows are always spectacular.”

Fans can look forward to seeing Paul Brandt, Johnny Reid, Dallas Smith, Dean Brody, Terri Clark, Gord Bamford, The Reklaws, Hunter Brothers, Washboard Union, Chad Brownlee, Jess Moskaluke, The Road Hammers, Michelle Wright, Jade Eagleson, Madeline Merlo, Doc Walker, Tyler Joe Miller, Aaron Pritchett, JoJo Mason and Don Amero.

“These artists are some of the most requested by Countryfest-goers,” added Waloschuk.

Those fans who rolled over their tickets with Countryfest the past two years will enjoy an exclusive kickoff party on Thursday with Corb Lund and Charlie Major.

A limited number of weekend passes are available, including VIP and camping access. Tickets can be purchased online at countryfest.ca or by calling 1-800-361-7300. A pre-sale for members only is October 25 to November 5. Tickets go on sale to the public on November 15 at 9 a.m.