MPI, Police Cracking Down on Drivers at Intersections













WINNIPEG — Manitoba Public Insurance is partnering with multiple police agencies to crack down on speeding at intersections throughout the province.

Winnipeg police, Brandon police and the RCMP will be adding officers to the streets targeting intersections that are prone to a high rate of collisions.

“Many of these intersection collisions could have been prevented if the drivers adjusted their speed and adhered to the on-site traffic signals,” said Satvir Jatana, MPI’s chief customer officer.

“While entering an intersection, the combination of speed and not adhering to a traffic signal, like a traffic light, is potentially fatal.

Police will also be looking for adherence to traffic control devices and drivers clearing the intersection before the light change.

The initiative, being funded by MPI, was recently launched and will continue until late fall.

Top 10 Winnipeg Intersections for Total Collisions (2016-2020)

Rank Street 1 Street 2 Collision Count 1 Kenaston Blvd. McGillivray Blvd. 1,217 2 Leila Ave. McPhillips St. 1,179 3 Lagimodiere Blvd. Regent Ave. W. 978 4 Kenaston Blvd. Sterling Lyon Pkwy. 919 5 Grant Ave. Kenaston Blvd. 887 6 Bishop Grandin Blvd. Pembina Hwy. 875 7 Bishop Grandin Blvd. St Mary’s Rd. 799 8 Bishop Grandin Blvd. St Anne’s Rd. 717 9 Bison Dr. Pembina Hwy. 717 10 Bishop Grandin Blvd. Dakota St. 663

Top 10 Brandon Intersections for Total Collisions (2016-2020)

Rank Street 1 Street 2 Collision Count 1 18th St. Victoria Ave. 241 2 18th St. Richmond Ave. 239 3 18th St. Park Ave. 140 4 34th St. Victoria Ave. 105 5 18th St. Princess Ave. 101 5 26th St. Victoria Ave. 101 7 1st St. Victoria Ave. 99 8 10th St. Victoria Ave. 94 9 18th St. N. Kirkcaldy Dr. 87 10 9th St. Victoria Ave. 73