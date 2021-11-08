Home » News » MPI, Police Cracking Down on Drivers at Intersections

MPI, Police Cracking Down on Drivers at Intersections

November 8, 2021 2:51 PM | News


WINNIPEG — Manitoba Public Insurance is partnering with multiple police agencies to crack down on speeding at intersections throughout the province.

Winnipeg police, Brandon police and the RCMP will be adding officers to the streets targeting intersections that are prone to a high rate of collisions.

“Many of these intersection collisions could have been prevented if the drivers adjusted their speed and adhered to the on-site traffic signals,” said Satvir Jatana, MPI’s chief customer officer.

“While entering an intersection, the combination of speed and not adhering to a traffic signal, like a traffic light, is potentially fatal.

Police will also be looking for adherence to traffic control devices and drivers clearing the intersection before the light change.

The initiative, being funded by MPI, was recently launched and will continue until late fall.

Top 10 Winnipeg Intersections for Total Collisions (2016-2020)

RankStreet 1Street 2Collision Count
1Kenaston Blvd.McGillivray Blvd.1,217
2Leila Ave.McPhillips St.1,179
3Lagimodiere Blvd.Regent Ave. W.978
4Kenaston Blvd.Sterling Lyon Pkwy.919
5Grant Ave.Kenaston Blvd.887
6Bishop Grandin Blvd.Pembina Hwy.875
7Bishop Grandin Blvd.St Mary’s Rd.799
8Bishop Grandin Blvd.St Anne’s Rd.717
9Bison Dr.Pembina Hwy.717
10Bishop Grandin Blvd.Dakota St.663

Top 10 Brandon Intersections for Total Collisions (2016-2020)

RankStreet 1Street 2Collision Count
118th St.Victoria Ave.241
218th St.Richmond Ave.239
318th St.Park Ave.140
434th St.Victoria Ave.105
518th St.Princess Ave.101
526th St.Victoria Ave.101
71st St.Victoria Ave.99
810th St.Victoria Ave.94
918th St. N.Kirkcaldy Dr.87
109th St.Victoria Ave.73

