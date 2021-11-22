‘Significant Milestone:’ COVID Vaccine Plans for Children Roll Out Across the Country

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Parents are learning how soon their children can get an appointment for a COVID-19 shot as shipments of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine make their way across the country.

Ontario parents can start making appointments for eligible kids ages five to 11 starting Tuesday. Doses are expected to be administered as early as Thursday, the province said.

“Offering the protection of the vaccine to children aged five to 11 is a significant milestone in Ontario’s fight against COVID-19 in advance of the holiday season,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday.

The province said about one million children will be eligible.

It expects to get 1,076,000 doses from the federal government. Just over 400,000 were to arrive Monday.

One-third of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario are in school-aged children.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said earlier this month that children under 12 account for the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections.

Also Monday, Manitoba parents were able to start booking doses for their children as early as this week. There are about 125,000 children who are eligible.

That province, in plans announced last week, said it will use previous vaccine infrastructure — community clinics, hospitals and pharmacies — as well as school clinics to get the vaccine out. Enough doses for about 15,000 newly eligible children will also be shipped to First Nations later this week.

“These vaccines can’t come soon enough,” said Dr. Marcia Anderson, the medical lead for the Manitoba First Nations pandemic response team.

Saskatchewan was expecting about 112,000 doses to be delivered Tuesday — nearly enough for the 115,000 children there who are now eligible. Vaccinations are expected to start the next day and will be available at community clinics, schools and pharmacies.

The province was hit hard by the pandemic’s fourth wave with surging cases and hospitalizations. Some COVID-19 patients were transferred out of province for treatment as intensive-care units became overwhelmed.

Infections have begun to stabilize, but Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said the arrival of vaccine for younger children will provide more protection.

“The immunization of this age cohort will also help to reduce transmission of the virus and ensure that children can continue to enjoy their friends and activities,” Merriman said in a statement.

The Pfizer vaccine was previously authorized for anyone 16 years and older and, in May, it was approved for those 12 and up. The pediatric version for children between five and 11 is a smaller dose, which officials say is common in all types of vaccines for children.

Many provinces have said they are ensuring their vaccine rollout plan is kid-friendly, with more time to give doses in quieter spaces and cubicles or family pods, so parents can give support.

The fourth wave is having a greater effect on children, because they’ve been unable to get vaccinated, said the Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health.

Kids have also felt the significant impact of school closures and activity cancellations forced by the pandemic, the group said in a statement.

“With pediatric vaccination, we now have an option for added protection for school-aged children from COVID-19,” it said.

“Along with continuing to practice individual public-health measures, this option can help them to safely participate in the activities that matter most.”