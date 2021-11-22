Man Killed in Snowmobile Collision in Portage la Prairie

A 57-year-old Portage la Prairie man was killed Sunday when his snowmobile struck a row of trees.

Manitoba RCMP say the single-vehicle collision happened at around 1 p.m. in a field behind a property located on Saskatchewan Avenue East, in Portage la Prairie.

Officers determined the man was travelling northbound when he struck several large branches and fell off the machine a short distance away. EMS attended to him and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

According to police, the man was wearing a helmet at the time, but speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.