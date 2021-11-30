Future Islands to Play Park Theatre in May

WINNIPEG — American synth-pop band Future Islands will head north of the border next spring with a series of Canadian tour dates.

The band will play Winnipeg’s Park Theatre on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in support of their latest album, As Long As You Are.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster beginning at $39.50 plus fees. A presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. for the band’s email subscribers.